Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report sales of $420.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. Copa reported sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,199.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copa.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $75.50. 11,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,605. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

