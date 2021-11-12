Cormark Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$59.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.64.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$47.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.38. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

