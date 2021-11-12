Cormark Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$16.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRU. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ci Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.29.

TSE FRU traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.44. 852,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.56. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$13.17.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

