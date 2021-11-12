Cormark Raises Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$3.35

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$3.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QTRH. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.80 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.52. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of C$2.17 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$295.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

