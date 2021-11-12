Cormark Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.07.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.84 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

