Cormark Weighs in on kneat.com, inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of kneat.com in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.60 million.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of kneat.com in a report on Thursday.

CVE:KSI opened at C$4.06 on Friday. kneat.com has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$310.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

