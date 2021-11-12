Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $6.16

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.01. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $960.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.99.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,698,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth $15,150,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

