Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Buys $10,987.20 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) insider Stephen S. Dominy bought 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CRTX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,249. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $426.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.