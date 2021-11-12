Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPNG stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. Coupang has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coupang stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

