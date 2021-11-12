Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
CPNG stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. Coupang has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00.
In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558 in the last three months.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
About Coupang
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.