Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

COUR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. Coursera has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $184,234.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,195 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,105.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,097.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

