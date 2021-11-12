Covalent (CQT) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001687 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $53.77 million and $5.20 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 62,958,910.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.13 or 0.07220228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,216.87 or 1.00074924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

