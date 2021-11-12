Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €61.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.85 ($81.00).

ETR:1COV opened at €55.48 ($65.27) on Monday. Covestro has a one year low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.99.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

