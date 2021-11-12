Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.85 ($81.00).

1COV opened at €55.48 ($65.27) on Thursday. Covestro has a one year low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

