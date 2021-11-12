Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEED. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.92.

WEED opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.96. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$14.08 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

