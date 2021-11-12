Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $23,125.18 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,168.37 or 1.00191669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00345462 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.43 or 0.00511237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.00173879 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

