Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.14.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole stock remained flat at $$7.32 during trading on Thursday. 38,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.