Credit Suisse AG Acquires 127,116 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,116 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,148,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,948,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,419,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

