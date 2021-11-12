Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,737 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,958,000 after acquiring an additional 254,143 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 3.20.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.