Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,017,878 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in CEMEX by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

NYSE CX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

