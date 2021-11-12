Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of CI Financial worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 126,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 392,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CIXX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

NYSE CIXX opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.