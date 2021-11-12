Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,248 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 475.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

