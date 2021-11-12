Credit Suisse AG Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Omeros were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Omeros by 1,103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 102,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 94,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMER. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

OMER opened at $8.19 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $511.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

