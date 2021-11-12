Credit Suisse AG Has $4.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI opened at $106.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $107.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.