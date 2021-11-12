Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 247.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $299.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.89 and its 200 day moving average is $274.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

