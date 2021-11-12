Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

