Credit Suisse AG Sells 264,601 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $33.17 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.78.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

