Credit Suisse Group Cuts ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $15.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WISH. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.46.

ContextLogic stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. On average, analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 238.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 286,089 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth $768,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in ContextLogic by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ContextLogic by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

