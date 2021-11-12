Credit Suisse Group Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $45.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $765.94 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $93.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
