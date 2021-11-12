Credit Suisse Group Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $45.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $765.94 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

