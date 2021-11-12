Credit Suisse Group Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $280.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.85.

PayPal stock opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in PayPal by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

