Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCAP. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

