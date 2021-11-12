Critical Analysis: Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) and The Competition

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: SFBC) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sound Financial Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million $8.94 million 10.24 Sound Financial Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 15.00

Sound Financial Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Sound Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 24.78% 12.33% 1.19% Sound Financial Bancorp Competitors 19.71% 8.43% 0.97%

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sound Financial Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1402 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Sound Financial Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sound Financial Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

