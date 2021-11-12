Critical Analysis: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get SPAR Group alerts:

This table compares SPAR Group and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.87% 12.28% 5.20% Heritage Global 32.65% 19.98% 14.06%

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Heritage Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.14 $3.37 million $0.21 7.10 Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.18 $9.66 million $0.26 6.04

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPAR Group. Heritage Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SPAR Group and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.47%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Summary

Heritage Global beats SPAR Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.