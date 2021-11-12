Critical Review: CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) versus Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CMG Holdings Group and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group N/A 1,178.89% 82.80% Mobiquity Technologies -221.82% N/A -137.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.61, meaning that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Mobiquity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 29.14 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Mobiquity Technologies $6.18 million 4.19 -$15.03 million N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobiquity Technologies.

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats Mobiquity Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

