Critical Review: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A DouYu International -3.53% -4.69% -3.63%

23.7% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.85 $74.41 million ($0.15) -25.80

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Taboola.com and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 6 0 3.00 DouYu International 1 0 2 0 2.33

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.49%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.80%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Summary

Taboola.com beats DouYu International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

