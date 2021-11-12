Critical Survey: FingerMotion (FNGR) and Its Rivals

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS: FNGR) is one of 370 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare FingerMotion to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -24.01% -247.73% -59.98% FingerMotion Competitors -122.06% -157.95% -4.90%

59.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FingerMotion and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $16.68 million -$4.38 million -49.21 FingerMotion Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -38.99

FingerMotion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FingerMotion. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

FingerMotion has a beta of -1.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion’s rivals have a beta of -2.75, suggesting that their average share price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FingerMotion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A FingerMotion Competitors 2454 12449 23091 639 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.95%. Given FingerMotion’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FingerMotion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

FingerMotion rivals beat FingerMotion on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

