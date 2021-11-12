Critical Survey: The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) versus Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sovos Brands and The Simply Good Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 The Simply Good Foods 0 5 5 0 2.50

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $38.55, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than The Simply Good Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and The Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A The Simply Good Foods 6.54% 10.44% 6.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and The Simply Good Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Simply Good Foods $1.01 billion 3.74 $40.88 million $0.67 58.54

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

