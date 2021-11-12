Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.63

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.63 and last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

