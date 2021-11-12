Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS CROMF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.66. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.