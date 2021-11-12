Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.18 million.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,908. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $971.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

