Crowd Machine (CMCT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $243.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00228403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

