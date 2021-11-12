CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 118,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $821.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.23 and a beta of 1.49. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRY. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

