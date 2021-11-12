CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CRY stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CryoLife has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.21 million, a PE ratio of 696.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CryoLife by 332.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CryoLife by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

