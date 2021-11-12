Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.04. 975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.91. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Cryoport by 53.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,584,000.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.