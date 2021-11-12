CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CFO Sells $774,354.00 in Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $774,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ashish Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of CTS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00.

CTS stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 63.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

