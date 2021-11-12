Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 2,037.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

