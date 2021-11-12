Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 108,246 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,062.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after buying an additional 80,734 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.90 million, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

