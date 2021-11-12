Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Amundi acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $201,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NetEase by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after purchasing an additional 402,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NetEase by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,574,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,293,000 after purchasing an additional 397,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 506.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 359,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.93. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.