Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $277.40 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.81 and a twelve month high of $284.36. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.54.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,168,992 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

