Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $40.03 million, a PE ratio of -269,000.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 77,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

