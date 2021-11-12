CumStar Price Reaches $0.0000 (CUMSTAR)

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. CumStar has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and $865,844.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CumStar has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CumStar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00071098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00097858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.03 or 1.00251000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.24 or 0.07158468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019996 BTC.

CumStar Coin Profile

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

Buying and Selling CumStar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumStar directly using U.S. dollars.

